Prince Harry's ex bff snubbed Meghan Markle on wedding day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was subject to a hurtful comment by a close friend of the Duke of Sussex.

Writing about the experience in his book Finding Freedom, royal author Omid Scobie penned how Prince Harry’s oldest school friends Tom Inskip, which he lovingly called Skippy, was absent on his big day due to his gripe with Meghan.

According to Scobie, Skippy did not hold back as he openly expressed his dislike for Meghan, who he believed caused Prince Harry to change a lot.

"Notably absent were Skippy, Harry's old friend, who had questioned the prince's relationship with Meghan, and his wife, Lara," they wrote.

"They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception but didn't make the cut for the evening bash.

"At brunch the day after the wedding, Skippy told friends 'Meghan has changed Harry too much'. His Eton friend said the prince was awed by the likes of the Clooneys and Oprah. 'We've lost him', Skippy concluded."