The View’s Ana Navarro lashes out at Jada Pinkett Smith over Will Smith separation announcement

Ana Navarro has recently called out Jada Pinkett Smith for dishing out her separation from Will Smith mainly to make money.



During her Wednesday’s episode on The View, the co-host Ana criticised Jada as she said, “I think she’s having a relationship with her bank account.”

“Because every time she needs to increase the ratings of the Red Table [Talk], every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells,” stated the 51-year-old host.

Ana remarked, “I find it unseemly, and I will tell you this: Be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage.”

Ana’s comment came after Jada made shocking revelation about her and husband Will’s separation since 2016 while promoting her new book, Worthy.

Ana also pointed out, “Why do I know so much about these people’s marriage? I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I know about my own damn marriage.”

Another show host, Sunny Hostein disagreed with Ana, saying she is “fascinated” by Jada and Will’s strained marriage.

Sunny also maintained that Jada had all the rights to share the details of her relationship as it’s a memoir.

“When she writes in her memoir that they’ve been separated for all of that time, I think it’s a very brave thing to do, a very courageous thing to do. I think it has less to do with money. She has plenty of money,” claimed Sunny.