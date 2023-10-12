Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with backlash for ‘hypocrisy’ in latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York for the first time in five months since their “a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to an audience during the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit on Tuesday as part of Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival.

The couple arrived at the venue in a seven-car convoy for a 200 ft journey, which earned them backlash for their double standards as advocates of the environment.

Royal commentator Charles Rae called the convoy “ridiculous”, and dubbed the couple as “clowns” in a scathing rant on GB News.

“It’s an utter farce. This is a seven-car convoy who had to travel 200ft. It is absolutely ridiculous,” he lamented. “We all know what happened in May when they claimed they had an ‘almost catastrophic’ car chase, which turned out not to be true.”

He continued, “We keep on hearing these two about the planet, the climate and everything else, and yet they take seven cars to this event. In contrast, we have the Prince and Princess of Wales turning up at a similar event in Birmingham and guess what? They didn’t need a seven-car convoy.”

Rae argued that three cars would have sufficed while there was “no justification for seven vehicles.”

In 2022, Harry urged countries to take action at the United Nations, saying “our world is on fire,” while previously noting climate change as one of the “most pressing issues” faced by mankind.

The host at the outlet, Patrick Christys then suggested the couple could be guilty of “hypocrisy” given their past commitments to tackling the issue of climate change.