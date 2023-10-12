Adele’s beau Rich Paul sparks marriage speculations: Here’s how

File Footage

Adele and Rich Paul have recently sparked marriage speculations after Paul implying that they are married.



Speaking on CBS Mornings, the sporting agent was questioned by host Gayle King if she could call Adele as Mrs Paul.

To this, Paul responded, “You can say whatever you want.”

He then remarked, “It's not for the media.”

Paul revealed that he is not the “type of person to put [his] personal life in the spotlight”.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson explained that the couple are private about their romance as she thinks it's because they face a “unique set of challenges”.

While speaking to The Mirror, Alderson stated, “Despite her superstar status, Adele has always lived a relatively private life, especially when it comes to her relationships."

“Fame brings with it a unique set of challenges that can put strain on any relationship—celebrities often face constant public scrutiny, invasion of privacy, and a lack of personal space,” noted the expert.

Alderson added, “This intense spotlight can lead to increased pressure and stress that can negatively impact their personal lives. The desire for privacy in their romantic relationships is a protective measure to maintain a sense of normalcy and intimacy away from the public eye.”

Alderson further said that both singer and Paul would be able “to nurture their relationship by keeping it out of the limelight”.

She added this can be achieved as they won't have added pressure and attention from the media."

Meanwhile, Louella, co-founder of the So Syncd dating app, pointed out, “By keeping their marriage under wraps, Adele can maintain some sense of control over how much or how little she shares with the public.”

“People have noticed that Adele goes into hiding between albums and resurfaces right before the release of a new one. This is likely another way for her to focus on her music away from media attention and keep her personal life out of the limelight,” added dating app expert.