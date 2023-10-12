Saudi Crown prince, Iranian president discuss efforts to end Israel-Hamas conflict

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Left) and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. AFP/Tehran Times

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi engaged in their first-ever phone conversation and discussed efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.



The conversation came following the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two regional powers, brokered by China. The two leaders discussed increased military escalation in Gaza where the death toll has topped 1,000 on the fifth consecutive day of Israeli aggression.

During the historic 45-minute call, the leaders addressed the pressing issue of the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict, which has garnered international attention. Both leaders emphasised the urgent need to put an end to the war crimes being committed against the Palestinian people.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who received the phone call from the Iranian president, reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to ending the conflict and is actively communicating with international and regional parties to halt the escalation.

He strongly condemned the targeting of civilians, stressing the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law. The humanitarian situation in Gaza was also a matter of grave concern for Saudi Arabia.

The international community has expressed deep concern about the escalating violence, making efforts to find a peaceful resolution all the more critical.

Saudi Arabia and Iran had experienced seven years of hostility that posed threats to Gulf stability and fueled conflicts in the Middle East. The recent resumption of diplomatic ties following the China-brokered deal signifies a vital step towards regional stability and cooperation.

The unprecedented conversation between Saudi Arabia and Iran highlights their shared concern for the people of Palestine and their commitment to ending the violence and securing a just and comprehensive peace.