Rebecca Loos wants David Beckham to 'apologise for hurting his wife' amid affair scandal

Rebecca Loos, the Dutch glamour model who gained notoriety in 2004 following her claim of an affair with former footballer David Beckham, has recently ignited speculation with a cryptic Instagram post.



Rebecca re-shared a video from Dr. Rangan Chatterjee to her Instagram Story this week, focusing on the topic of staying true to oneself.

This enigmatic message comes on the heels of renewed interest in the allegations, which resurfaced in David Beckham's docuseries, BECKHAM.

Reports have suggested that Rebecca Loos now desires a public apology from the former football star for the perceived harm inflicted upon his wife.

Dr. Chatterjee is joined by author Bronnie Ware on his podcast, "Feel Better, Live More," where she imparts insights gained during her time as a palliative care nurse, particularly addressing the regrets of the dying.

Drawing from her personal perspective, Rebecca conveyed the wisdom she has gained, explaining, "I spent eight years looking after people dying, and the most common regret was I wish I had lived a life true to myself, not the life other people expected of me."

Second, "I wish I hadn't worked so hard, and the third was I wish I would have had the courage to express my feelings."

Rebecca, who now resides in the serene Norwegian mountains, has remained far from the public eye since the scandal.



