London: Luton airport flights suspended due to car park fire

Luton airport flights suspended due to car park fire in London. Screengrab of a Twitter video

London's Luton Airport came to a standstill as all flights were suspended following a massive vehicle fire that broke out in one of its car parks.

The incident occurred at Terminal Car Park 2, where emergency services were quick to respond. Footage circulating on social media showed towering flames and thick smoke billowing from the top floor of the multi-story parking facility.

The Bedfordshire Fire Service confirmed that the blaze, initially reported at 8:47pm, had been contained to Terminal Car Park 2. They described it as a vehicle fire and deployed ten fire engines to tackle the inferno. The fire had already impacted 80% of the car park's top floor. However, there were no casualties reported.

The East of England Ambulance Service also arrived at the scene, with one member of the public and six firefighters affected by smoke inhalation. Additional resources, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, were dispatched to ensure everyone's safety.

The airport swiftly issued a plea to the public, asking them to avoid traveling to the airport. With flights suspended, there was no point in attempting to access the facility while emergency services dealt with the ongoing crisis.

Witnesses on the scene described a terrifying scene of car alarms blaring and loud explosions as the fire rapidly consumed vehicles on the upper level of the car park. One traveler, Russell Taylor, who had just landed at Luton Airport from Edinburgh, remarked on the speed with which the fire spread, calling it "incredible."

The situation at Luton Airport remains under close supervision as emergency services work diligently to extinguish the blaze and secure the area. Passengers are advised to stay updated through the official channels for flight information and airport access restrictions while the situation unfolds.