Drake fires back at Joe Budden's 'Grow Up' advice: 'I Own a 767, He's Got modest House in 973'

Drake Ignites Feud with Joe Budden Over Album Critique

Drake responded to Joe Budden's comments by taking to Instagram and stating, "You left it behind to do podcasts cause this is what actually pays your bills.

For any artist watching this, just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success."

While this exchange unfolds, it's worth noting that Joe Budden has not released a studio album since Rage & The Machine in 2016, choosing instead to focus on his podcasting endeavors.

This ongoing feud underscores the competitive nature of the music industry and the contrasting paths these two artists have taken in their careers.

In a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, retired rapper Joe Budden didn't hold back in his criticism of Drake's newly-released eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.



Budden, often dubbed the 'Howard Stern of hip-hop,' expressed his thoughts, stating, "Drake's rapping for the children! I had to look up how old this n**** was when I finished listening to the album."

Budden continued with a direct message to the Canadian superstar, saying, "You gonna be 37 years old. Get the f*** away from some of these younger ns, and stop fing these 25-year-olds. Why are you still fing the 25-year-olds? You're a 37-year-old billionaire."

He remarked, "Cole used to rap about kid s***, and then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That's my issue with him today."





