Pak vs SL: Abdullah Shafique's 100 on World Cup debut draws massive praise

Pakistani top-order batter Abdullah Shafique on Tuesday garnered massive praise from fans and critics for his spectacular century on a World Cup debut during the ongoing match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, India.
Shafique's clinical knock prompted Pakistan into a strong position after a disappointing start at the beginning of the run-chase against the islanders.
The right-hander smashed 115 runs in 103 balls with the help of 10 4s and three 6s, with a strike rate of 111.65 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
His innings was an anchor that kept Pakistan going during the match after two top-order batters — Babar Azam (10) and Imam-ul-Haq (12) — were dismissed for meager runs.
Shafique then helped his team along with Mohammad Rizwan, who also scored a half-century.
The batter was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana in the first ball of the 34th over.
Shafique also became the first Pakistani to score a century during a World Cup in India.
