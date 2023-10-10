Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper are ‘having fun’ amid rumoured romance: ‘super casual’

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are keeping it casual as they are enjoying getting to know each other.

The supermodel, 28, and the Maestro actor, 48, were spotted on what appeared to be a weekend getaway as they arrived in New York City in the same car on Saturday, which carried their luggage.

A source cited by People Magazine revealed that the two are “having fun.”

The insider shared that Hadid “had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while”, and she might explore something more than friendship with The Hangover star.

However, the source also added that the supermodel is “independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.”

“[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress,” the source continued. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

The source also pointed out that Hadid is interested in doing some acting, which could be a point of connection between her and The Silver Linings Playbook star. The two were first spotted together on Thursday as they left celebrity hotspot Via Carota in the West Village.

Hadid, who shares three-year-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik, has been previously linked to on-and-off beau Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, Cooper reconnected with ex Irina Shayk in August for an Italian trip with their six-year-old daughter Lea de Seine. The pair, who began dating in 2015, broke up two years later but remain friends.