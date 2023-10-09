Will there be 'infiltration' from Lebanon into Israel amid Hamas attack?

Israeli troop reinforcements take position at the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 9, 2023. — AFP

With Israel at war against Palestinian group Hamas, its military on Monday decided to deploy soldiers against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon.

The deployment, Reuters reported, a local radio station said appeared to have taken place in the central part of the countries' border.

The surprise attack and Israel's declaration of war in response to it have left more than 1,100 dead and raised concerns that a potential broadening of the conflict could draw in the United States and Iran.

"A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area," the military said in a statement.

Israel's Army Radio gave the location as near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Zahajra, Reuters reported.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip as the military pounded the Palestinian territory with air strikes.