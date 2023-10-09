Prince William, Kate Middleton hurt by 'rude' and 'abrasive' Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have lost their trust in Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, do not seem to tolerate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's existence in the family as the move could undermine the future King and his wife's efforts to project the positive image of the Firm.

Harry and Meghan are also not interested to heal the rift with William and Kate even though whispers of a potential ceasefire surfaced after the Duke expressed his willingness to bury the hatchet and consider a return to London.



Hannah Fernando, Executive Editor Woman magazine, previously told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "I think that ship has well and truly sailed. There’s too much water under the bridge, there are too many people involved. The trust has gone, and that’s very difficult to gain again."

The royal brothers had a huge fall out over Meghan, and Harry documented the physical altercation he had with William in his book, Spare. King Charles III's younger son claimed he ended up with injuries following the fight, after his big brother called Meghan "rude" and "abrasive", and knocked Harry to the floor.

Meghan, in another well-publicised argument, allegedly left Kate in tears in the run up to her 2018 wedding, with the Princess hurt over a disagreement over Charlotte's flower girl dress.

The relationship between the two brothers was irrevocably damaged when the Sussexes sat down for a tell-all interview in 2021 with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from senior roles in the Royal Family in 2020, revealed Meghan had been on the receiving end of racism from within the monarchy and media outlets in the UK, and Harry had struggled with his mental health.



Tony Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, told Express US that he had spoken to people behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace, and they gave an insight into the acrimonious split between the brothers.

The expert claimed: "They say the rift is never really going to be healed."

They would exchange "uncomfortable" glances at any future royal engagements. "Whenever they have to meet up, they will look like they're just uncomfortable with each other," Tony added.

Another royal biographer, Tom Bower, echoed those sentiments, and he wrote in detail about the bitter fallout between the two brothers in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

Bower believed William and Kate were "well advised" to stay away from the Sussexes, and said Harry and Meghan would only "abuse" the relationship again if they reconciled.



"They can only do them harm. Harry and Meghan have only said awful things about William and Kate. Why on earth should William and Kate forgive them? They would just use it to hit back again. They're so selfish, Harry and Meghan. They only think of themselves," he fumed. "Why should anyone forget what he did or forgive him?"