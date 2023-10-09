Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri receives sweet birthday wish from Saira Banu

Saira Banu pens a sweet birthday note for Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan

Bollywood actress Saira Banu penned a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan on the occasion of her 53rd birthday.



The wife of late veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar took to her Instagram account and extended her warm wishes to Khan’s wife.

"Many happy returns of the day Gauri Khan! We both share the remarkable experience of being a superstar's spouse," she began her statement with a birthday wish.

Saira showered praise on Gauri as she transformed herself from a "bubbly, effervescent young wife" to a "hardworking trendsetting" woman.



The 79-year-old actress reminisced good old times with her late husband as she expressed her admiration for the renowned interior designer.

"The way you handle this precious feeling truly resonates with me. It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib," she added.



Saira, who known as one of the Indian cinema’s finest actresses, expressed gratitude for the Jawaan actor and his wife as they always stood by her side in good and bad times.



"Shah Rukh Khan and you have always stood by Dilip Sahib and me in good and bad times. Sending you an abundance of love and blessings on this special day," she concluded her Instagram caption.





