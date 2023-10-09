Michael Chiarello, American Chef, Former Food Network host, Dead at 61

Michael Chiarello, American Chef and former Food Network host, Dead at 61

Michael Chiarello, celebrity American Chef, and former Food Network host died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, at the age of 61 on Saturday.



According to a statement by his company Gruppo Chiarello, the chef was treated for acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.

Furthermore, a statement was also released by Michael Chiarello’s family, which read, “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being.”

“He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table,” the statement added.

Further continuing, “As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savour life’s flavours.”

Chiarello hosted shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and Cooking Channel for ten years and was a guest chef on the “Today” show and “The View.”

His 10 seasons-cooking show “Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello” on Food Network also won an Emmy Award.

“Chiarello Family Vineyards” winery owner served as a judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters,” also participating in Food Network’s “Next Iron Chef” competition in 2011.