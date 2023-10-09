Kim Zolciak's Atlanta visit to storage unit amid divorce with Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak's low-key storage unit visit amid heated divorce drama with Kroy Biermann.

Kim Zolciak was spotted visiting a storage unit in the Atlanta area amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

The embattled star opted for a low-key look as she carried suitcases from her luxury SUV to the storage area.



The former Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showcased her toned physique in a long-sleeve black crop top, revealing her flat abs, while pairing it with high-waisted gray sweatpants.

Kim Zolciak's unassuming appearance during this tumultuous time offers a glimpse into her determination to manage personal matters in the midst of a highly publicized divorce.

Kim Zolciak, who shares four minor children with Kroy shared that her children were safely sleeping in their rooms during her visit.

The divorce drama between Kim and Kroy has made headlines, with the couple briefly attempting reconciliation over the summer after announcing their split in June.

Financial issues have reportedly been a point of contention in their divorce proceedings, with Kroy seeking permission to sell their home in an effort to resolve some of their financial challenges.



