Kim Zolciak adds drama to messy divorce with Chet Hanks romance?

Kim Zolciak was recently spotted getting flirty with Chet Hanks, Tom Hanks son, while filming MTV's The Surreal Life in Colombia. Multiple sources connected to the show told TMZ that the two were acting very flirty towards each other, and that others in the house thought they might have caught feelings for each other.

This comes as Zolciak is currently in the midst of a messy divorce from her husband of six years, Kroy Biermann.

It's not known, though, whether the new friends have kept in touch since filming ended or even swapped phone numbers.

Both Zolciak and Hanks, the son of Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, participated in the series, which follows a group of D-list celebrities as they share a home.

Ice skater Johnny Weir, singer Macy Grey, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke, and Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey are among the other celebrities who appeared in their season.

Chet Hanks name is not new to controversy.

When the White Boy Summer rapper posted a video of himself at the 2020 Golden Globes speaking with a Jamaican accent, he was accused of domestic abuse and faced condemnation for cultural appropriation.

In a now-deleted post from last July, the Empire alum also revealed a large cross tattoo while declaring that his life's work is to "serve god."