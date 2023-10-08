Doja cat unbothered amid criticism from fans for wearing a neo-Nazi shirt

Doja Cat couldn’t care less about her fan’s criticism as she paints the town red with her social media antics.

The Grammy-award winning singer came under fire when she posted a photo to her Instagram in a T-shirt featuring controversial comedian Sam Hyde, who is reported to have ties to the neo-Nazi movement.

Per the Los Angeles Times, Hyde pledged a sum of $5000 in support of Andrew Anglin, a blogger associated with neo-Nazi ideologies, amidst the latter’s legal troubles for harassing a Jewish woman.

Though she immediately removed the photo, the notoriously unbothered rapper re-uploaded the same photo after cropping out Hyde’s face.

The Say So singer captioned the re-uploaded picture with rows of rolling eye emojis.

Furthermore, the comments under the post were limited.



Nevertheless, her followers, who caught wind of the post before it was deleted, did not shy away from calling out the contentious musician, chastising her for acting like a “pick me” and an “angry incoherent rebellious teenager.”

“Damn, admitting to be anti-Jew, anti-gay and anti-black while black and cosplaying a gender nonconforming is interesting,” one user lamented.

“She can’t keep getting away with it,” another expressed.

However, the Get Into It songstress is on notoriously at odds with her fan base, having reiterated that she is “not [their] friend” and expressed her dislike for their self-appointed fandom name, Kittenz, after which she lost nearly half a million followers.