Hidden meaning behind Selena Gomez’s flower dress at Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Selena Gomez looked stunning as she hosted the Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health on Wednesday, October 4.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, showed off three different looks, channelling a different vibe altogether for the gala event, A Night of Radiance & Reflection, in Los Angeles.

On the red carpet, the Disney alum wore a dazzling and sparkling Valentino halter gown, featuring floral detailing at the neckline. She then switched to a velvet dress, with a jungle theme, from the Monse Fall-Winter 2023 collection.

Her third dress, which appeared to have garnered quite a lot of attention, was a hand-embroidered purple ‘Iris’ dress from designer Rahul Mishra.

The designer revealed the hidden meaning behind the dress, camouflaged in the middle of it, as he paid homage of his tailor.

“The look aims to imitate the petals of an Iris flower through intricate hand embroidery. The design originates in our Couture Fall 2023 collection, ‘We, The People’ that is an ode to our fashion workers who articulate the looks at our atelier, he wrote in a post on Instagram.

“The dress features a motif of our tailor, Munir Ahmed, who has been an essential part of our team for over a decade.”