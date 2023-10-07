Christine McGuinness opens up about her ‘difficult’ divorce from Paddy: ' want to cry’

Christine McGuinness reflects on the challenging divorce from TV presenter husband Paddy and aims for a fresh start in the new year with mother's support.

Christine says her mum has been her rock through her “difficult” divorce from her husband Paddy.

The couple called time on their 11-year marriage in July last year, and have remained living in the same house despite ending their relationship.

Now, Christine, 35, says she is looking forward to seeing the back of 2023 and plans to start the new year “with a bang”. “I am obviously going through a difficult divorce right now, things are hard, but I will always continue to smile and the reason is because I am my mother’s daughter, she has instilled that in me,” she says.

“She has been my rock and is a huge inspiration to me.” The couple have three children, twins Penelope, and Leo, ten, and Felicity, seven, who, along with Christine, have all been diagnosed with autism, which has made altering routines particularly tough on the family. They celebrated Top Gear host Paddy’s 50th birthday together at their home in Cheshire in August, when Christine confessed she was “smiling when I want to cry”.

“I am doing OK,” continues the star. “Obviously there are a lot of changes going on and it’s not easy but I am really looking forward to 2024. I know you shouldn’t wish your life away but I am looking forward to this year being over and starting next year fresh with a bang. I really want to focus on the positives and make the most of a new year and new opportunities.”