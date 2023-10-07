Sofia Vergara happy among her ‘wonderful’ family and friends, says Julie Bowen

Sofia Vergara has a great support and friend in the form of Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen amid Joe Manganiello split.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Step Up Inspiration Awards on Friday, Julie defended Sofia saying that she’s fine and happy among her friends and family in this new chapter of her life.

Julie said, “Her Instagram says it all. We have spoken, and she's doing great.”

“Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends,” stated the 53-year-old.

“Sofia doesn't need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She's good,” quipped Julie, while throwing a shade at Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner who accompanied Taylor Swift at the football game last week.

However, Julie cleared out, “But I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me.”

Sofia and Julie were co-stars for 11 years in the hit ABC series Modern Family. In previous interview, Julie praised Sofia who she considered as her “role model”.

“Sofía has always been my role model as far as embracing being a woman and womanly, and yet also being powerful and not... I always felt like you had to compromise one for the other,” she explained.

While discussing about Sofia’s split with Joe, Julie told E! News in August, “Sofia is warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be, but she sure don't need one.”