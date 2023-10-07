Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert reunite for secret Mean Girls project

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert have been spotted filming a secret project, only days after Means Girls Musical Movie was announced.

According to People, the trio from the original film had a reunion for a secret commercial project in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 6.

Chabert was photographed driving a silver convertible, possibily a nod to the iconic “Get in loser — we’re going shopping” scene from the film.

Seyfried could be seen sporting a grey blazer as she held a microphone in one of her hands, alluding to her weather reporting gig in the original Mean Girls.

Meanwhile, Lohan stood out in an all-black ensemble, as she carried a zipped pouch that read “Plastics Club Member.”

In the teen comedy, Lohan stars as Cady Heron, a gullible teen who had just transfered to a new high school, where she catches the eye of a queen bee trio comprised of Karen Smith, played by Seyfried, Gretchen Wieners, played by Chabert, and their leader Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.

McAdams was nowhere in sight at the shoot.

In happier news, a musical adaptation of the timeless film is set to release next year.