Joe Jonas underestimated Sophie Turner, she's ready for Game of Thrones in divorce showdown

Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO hit series, is gearing up for a 'squeaky-clean' Joe battle with estranged husband Joe Jonas.



Recent reports suggest that this divorce is far from amicable, with insiders painting a picture of escalating tension.

According to insiders close to Turner, she is prepared to stand her ground after Joe Jonas allegedly portrayed her as a 'partying, part-time mom' following their surprising divorce announcement.

A source revealed to The National Enquirer, "Sophie says Joe underestimated her." It seems Sophie is determined to challenge Jonas' efforts to preserve his clean public image and is reportedly 'livid' with how the situation has unfolded.

This week, lawyers representing Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirmed that the former couple will engage in a four-day mediation process to address the complexities of their split and custody arrangements for their two daughters.

While the reasons behind their split are multifaceted, one pivotal moment allegedly involved Jonas overhearing Turner speaking ill of him to a friend, which is said to have contributed to the decision to part ways.

Jonas, who filed for divorce in Miami on September 1, is now seeking equal custody of their daughters.

Sources close to him claim that Turner's frequent outings left him to care for their children alone, prompting his pursuit of a 50/50 custody arrangement.

In response, Turner has accused Jonas of withholding their daughters' passports, preventing them from returning to England with her.