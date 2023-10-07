Gigi Hadid spotted with Bradley Cooper as she ends romance with actor’s BFF Leonardo DiCaprio

What a twist!

Gigi Hadid, 28, and Bradley Cooper, 48, surprised everyone with a dinner date in New York City on Thursday, several months after the supermodel ended her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, who happens to be a close friend of Cooper's as well.

In the pictures shared on the gossip outlet, the Vogue cover star was spotted walking alongside Cooper and her bodyguard after an evening at Via Carota. Later, they both got into the same car and drove away.

Gigi paired her outfit with a cropped white vest, a black leather jacket, white socks, and brogues. Her hair was styled in a slicked-back bun, and she wore a radiant palette of makeup.

Cooper, who has a daughter with his ex Irina Shayk, sported a blue T-shirt, plaid shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap while engrossed in his phone.

Bradley and Leo have been friends for many years, with their friendship dating back to their twenties when Bradley worked at a New York hotel and assisted the Titanic star to his room.