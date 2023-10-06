World Cup 2023: Former English cricketer foresees Pakistan triumph in India clash

Former England captain Michael Atherton has predicted the result of the match between the arch-rivals Pakistan and India — the most awaited and intense sports rivalries in the world — ahead of the high-voltage clash, which is set to entertain the cricket fans on October 14.
Making a bold prediction about the blockbuster match, Atherton expressed his belief that Pakistan will beat India, which will be a maiden win for the Men in Green against their bitter rivals in an ODI World Cup match.
The two traditional opponents will be renewing their rivalry on the big stage during the clash, which is often referred to as the El Clásico of cricketat the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
In the history of the ICC ODI World Cup tournaments, Pakistan and India have faced each other seven times. India has emerged victorious in all these encounters, maintaining an unbroken winning streak against Pakistan.
Speaking about the clash on Sky Sports, the veteran cricketer who is also a broadcast journalist went on to say that the match on October 14 will be the biggest match of this year's World Cup unless both sides meet in the final or semi-final.
"As my bold prediction, I'm saying that for the first time in a 50-over World Cup Pakistan will beat India. They have won zero out of seven over the years. It's going to be the biggest game of the tournament, unless they meet again in a semi-final or, could you imagine, the final, Atherton said.
He said that it is sure to that the venue, which is world's biggest stadium, will be a packed house.
"It will be mayhem and maybe Pakistan will jump a surprise," he said.
India won the clash between the two sides in the 2019 World Cup by 18 runs. The first match between the two sides in the recent Asia Cup was a washout but India would emerge victorious in the Super 4 stage match by a big margin.
The two sides will be playing each other after appearing twice in separate matches of the tournament.
Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's magnificent centuries lead Kiwis to convincing win over England
"Completely empty stadium just before the first ball," netizen says
FO spokesperson says Islamabad in touch with New Dehli regarding visas for Pakistani fans
Under the tournament format, all 10 teams play each other once with the top four heading for semi-finals
Simone Biles' remarkable performance in Antwerp earned her distinction of having most world medals ever, with a...
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's two goals and a single strike from Kelechi Iheanacho secured a vital victory for the Foxes