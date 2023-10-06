From Heidi Klum to Kardashians; check out exclusive celebrity Halloween parties

Every year, people across the world celebrate the festival of Halloween on 31st of October.

From throwing extravagant parties to revealing their spooky looks, Hollywood A-listers celebrate Halloween with great enthusiasm.

There are few renowned showbiz personalities who are famous for organising extravagant gatherings on the eve of Halloween.

Kate Hudson



The renowned American actress, Kate Hudson is famous for hosting the most elite bashes at her home in Los Angeles.

Over the years, the Almost Famous actress held lavish Halloween parties which was attended by renowned public figures including, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessica Alba, Toby Maguire, Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry, James Corden, among others.

Heidi Klum



Heidi Klum made it to the headlines every year in October due to her bizarre Halloween costumes and extravagant parties for her pals in Hollywood.

Last year, the famous television host who is also known as the Queen of Halloween, grabbed all the attention as she transformed herself into a giant worm.

Bette Midler

Bette Midler, legendary musician-actor and founder of New York Restoration Project is also famous for organising star-studded Halloween parties for several years.

In 2022, the main reason behind holding the Halloween gala was to celebrate the organisation’s two and a half decades of supporting urban green spaces and community gardens around New York City.

Kardashian-Jenner clan

The most controversial American family, Kardashians came into the spotlight when the clan's elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian organised a gory party at her $9 million mansion in 2022.

However, the Poosh founder’s party was slammed by social media users, as many people labelled her Halloween celebration as ‘violent’ and ‘inappropriate.’