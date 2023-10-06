Rishi Sunak showers best wishes on Holly Willoughby after ‘kidnapping plot’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conveyed a message of support to Holly Willoughby during a live appearance on This Morning.



A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap and harm the TV personality.

Gavin Plumb, aged 36, from Potters Field, Harlow, has been charged with solicitation to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnapping. He is scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

Before discussing his proposed smoking policy and the decision to cancel the northern leg of HS2, the Prime Minister extended his support to the ITV star.



Rishi Sunak appeared on the ITV show today and said his thoughts are with Holly. He said he was 'so sorry to hear about everything that is going on with Holly', adding: 'I wanted to send my best to her and her family and to all of you'.



Dermot and Alison replied: 'We appreciate that. And she will appreciate that as well'.



Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond react to Holly Willoughby kidnapping plot:

The This Morning hosts opened today's show with an emotional message for their co-host, who remains at home under police guard.



Dermot said: 'We're not going to talk much about it but we have to start with the story of one of our own', with Alison adding: 'We are obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family'.





ITV sent support to Holly Willoughby

ITV have shared a message to support their star, Holly Willoughby.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time.”