Shahid Kapoor says wife Mira forced him to do ‘messed-up’ role in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor admits wife Mira insisted him to do Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor recently revealed that his wife Mira Rajput convinced him to play a 'messed-up' character in his blockbuster movie, Kabir Singh.



During an interview with Pinkvilla, the father-of-two recalled his experience of watching Tamil film Arjun Reddy which was the inspiration behind his film.



The Jab We Met actor said, "It (Kabir Singh) is a remake, so I saw Arjun Reddy. Somebody had sent that to my house and I remember me and Mira were sitting and watching the movie. I saw the movie, and I was like 'This is a damn cool movie, man!"



The 42-year-old Bollywood star showered praise on Tamil film’s male lead, Vijay Deverakonda, saying, "My first answer was 'no way am I doing this movie.' Because this guy is a newcomer and he has done such a good job."



The Jersey actor said his wife insisted him to play the 'messed-up' character of Kabir, as his fans love watching the film star in love stories.



"People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it," he continued

The award winning actor admired his wife’s stance as Kabir Singh became one of the biggest hit movies of Kapoor’s career.



"Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh," the actor concluded.



Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015.

They welcomed two children together, a daughter, Misha in August 2016 and son, Zain in September 2018.