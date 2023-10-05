Kate Middleton teases Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with her latest stunt on wheelchair?

Kate Middleton has seemingly teased her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with her stunning move as the Princess of Wales joined Wheelchair Rugby Game at Allam Sports Centre on Thursday.

Prince William's wife Kate took part in a rugby game to highlight the inclusivity in the sport, but her stunt on wheelchair reminded fans of Harry's Invictus Games in Germany, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attracted massive attention with their engagements with wounded and sick servicemen, women and their families.

The Princess of Wales headed to Hull to take part in the fun as part of her role she took over from Harry. Kate was all smiles and in good spirits as she joined a training session run by members of the world-cup-winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad.

William and Kate's official social media accounts, known as Prince and Princess of Wales, shared the future Queen Consort's stunning pictures from her latest activities, captioning: "Celebrating the power of inclusivity within Rugby League." @hullfcofficial’s Centre of Excellence at @UniOfHull, which provides students with a combination of coaching and education to help them progress into professional sport.

However, Kate Middleton's main focus of the day was to highlight the positive impact the Disability Rugby League has on those who play the sport. Princess Kate also wanted to show how sports can help tackle inequalities and provide a platform for people to develop their skills and fitness regardless of their circumstances or background.

During his Invictus Games, Harry warmly embraced a wheelchair rugby player by kissing him on the head. He also watched matches in an eight-team wheelchair rugby knockout tournament, then presented medals and spoke to players after Team USA defeated the United Kingdom 21-13 in the final.

Some royal fans think Kate's move was a thumbs up to Harry's positive activities in Germany, while few other think she teased the Duke with her stunt.