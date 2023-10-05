Jennifer Aniston's memorable hits: From comedic triumphs to dramatic depths

Jennifer Aniston has captivated audiences around the world with her talent, charisma, and timeless beauty. Best known for her iconic role as Rachel Green on the beloved TV show Friends, Aniston has also made a significant mark in the world of cinema.

Over the years, she has starred in a variety of films, showcasing her versatility as an actress. In this article, we'll take a closer look at 10 of Jennifer Aniston's smashing hit movies, each contributing to her enduring legacy in Hollywood.

Murder Mystery (2019):

In Murder Mystery, Jennifer Aniston teams up with Adam Sandler for a hilarious murder-mystery comedy. Aniston plays a married couple who find themselves entangled in a murder investigation during a luxurious European vacation. Her chemistry with Sandler and her comedic timing make this film an entertaining watch.

Wanderlust (2012):

In this quirky comedy, Aniston and Paul Rudd play a couple who stumble upon a hippie commune while trying to find themselves. Aniston's performance as Linda, a woman questioning her life choices, adds depth to the film's humor and heart.

Dumplin' (2018):

Dumplin' is a heartwarming coming-of-age film in which Jennifer Aniston plays a former beauty queen whose plus-sized daughter decides to enter a beauty pageant. Aniston's portrayal of a complex mother-daughter relationship is touching and sincere.

Friends with Money (2006):

In this ensemble dramedy, Aniston is part of a talented cast that includes Frances McDormand and Catherine Keener. She plays a woman struggling with her own life choices and the complexities of friendship, showcasing her ability to handle both comedy and drama with finesse.

Horrible Bosses (2011):

In this dark comedy, Aniston plays against type as a sexually aggressive dentist. Her role is a departure from her typical romantic comedy characters, and her performance is delightfully wicked alongside Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, and Charlie Day.

Office Space (1999):

Office Space is a cult classic in which Aniston plays a waitress who hates her job at a corporate office. Though her role is smaller compared to some of her other films, her portrayal of a disenchanted worker is memorable and relatable.

The Good Girl (2002):

In The Good Girl, Aniston delivers a powerful performance as a discontented small-town cashier who embarks on an affair with a troubled co-worker. This indie film showcases her range and willingness to take on challenging roles.

The Iron Giant (1999):

While Aniston's voice is the star of the show in this animated film, her role as Hogarth's mother adds emotional depth to this heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and a giant robot. It's a testament to her versatility as an actress.

We're the Millers (2013):

In this raunchy comedy, Aniston plays a stripper who gets roped into a fake family road trip. Her comedic chemistry with co-star Jason Sudeikis is a highlight, and her performance adds a layer of heart to the outrageous antics.

Life of Crime (2013):

Life of Crime is a darkly comedic crime film in which Aniston plays the kidnapped wife of a wealthy businessman. Her character's resilience and wit shine through, making her a standout in the film's ensemble cast.