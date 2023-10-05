Sharon Stone makes shocking revelation about major health issue: Find out

Sharon Stone has recently made shocking revelation about her health condition in a new interview.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the Basic Instinct actress opened up about suffering serious repercussions if she doesn’t sleep for eight hours.

Sharon confessed, “I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so that I don’t have seizures.”

The Total Recall actress said, “I’ve become more comfortable with publicly saying what’s really happened to me [now]. For a long time, I wanted to pretend that I was just fine.”

For the unversed, Sharon had a nine-day bleed on her brain in 2001 as she was given one percent chance of survival after a ruptured vertebral artery bled into her brain.

Sharon told the magazine how her health impacted her Hollywood career.

“Because of that I don’t get hired a lot. These are the things that I’ve been dealing with for the past 22 years, and I am open about that now,” stated the 65-year-old.

Reflecting on her life after this health scare, Sharon mentioned, “I lost everything. I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life.”

“I never really got most of it back, but I’ve reached a point where I’m okay with it, where I really do recognise that I’m enough,” she added.