David Beckham’s hilarious dig at Victoria for describing her family as ‘working-class’

File Footage

David Beckham has recently taken a hilarious dig at Victoria after she alleged about her working-class upbringing in a new Netflix docuseries, Beckham.



The docuseries, released on October 4 shows David’s rise to fame and fortune as well as his relationship with wife Victoria and children.

In one of the scenes in the docuseries, the Spice Girls star talked about her childhood as she described her family “as very working, working-class in her solo interview.

After hearing the comments, the former football star chimed in and called his wife out to speak the truth.

“Be honest!” remarked David and Victoria responded, “I am being honest!”

David could not control himself and eventually asked, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

Victoria made several attempts to avoid the question and continued, “It’s not a simple answer, it depends!”

However, after David repeats the question multiple times, Victoria replied, “OK, in the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

“Thank you,” added David.

The clip went viral on internet and several of their fans shared their thoughts on the relationship dynamic.

One took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Fair play to Beckham for keeping it 100.”

A few others also slammed Victoria’s claim to have been working class in her childhood, even though having access to an expensive mode of transport.

One commented “Rich people pretending to be working class are awful.”

Another added, “A lot of Brits think that if you aren’t landed gentry you’re ‘working class’, very unserious.”

Meanwhile, Beckham is now streaming on Netflix.