Demi Lovato ties the knot with musician beau Jutes?

Demi Lovato and Jutes sparked romance rumors earlier this year

Demi Lovato allegedly tied the knot with her boyfriend Jutes earlier this week.

In an email to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, a tipster alleged that a former child star “got married this week.”

They titled their email as, “A list singer secret wedding.”

Fans took to Reddit to pour in their guesses by connecting two hints: A-list singer and a former child star, eventually settling on the Heart Attack singer.

While many argued the singer could not be considered an A-list singer, others came in her defense to remind them of Lovato’s pop hits.

Moreover, the child star connection goes back to her Disney days.

Lovato also revealed in a recent interview that she has indeed broached the topic of marriage with her musician boyfriend.

"We’ve talked about it. It’s been about a year and a half [of dating], so we’re taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it’s important not to rush that," Lovato confessed to Howard Stern on his eponymous show.

She added: "I’m in an amazing relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we’re growing together and it feels so healthy."

The couple made headlines for their romance in August last year.