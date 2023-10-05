Jennifer Lopez welcomes fall season with turtle neck and cargo

Jennifer Lopez welcomed fall early with her fashion sense.
JLo was recently seen donning a pair of cargo pants styled with a turtle-neck, early to be dressing for fall.
The superstar was on a shopping spree for plants in the body-fit top, fashioning it with the cargos and brown heeled boots..
She went for same-color, gold embellished shades, on her as usual makeup look, adding a high-tied bun and gold hoop earings.
Lopez donned her fall look with her wool-blend camel Frankie Shop oversized cargo pants and lightly see-through Intimissimi cashmere turtleneck.
Lopez is also an ambassador for the same Italian loungewear brand.
The On the Floor singer put a cherry on top of her look with a tan Hermès Birkin bag.
Lopez was also spotted earlier this week looking gorgeous in a pink floral plunging gown at the Daytime Beauty Awards.
The stars latest fall-fashion-inspiring outing comes after she put the heat up at the Coach show at New York Fashion Week in September, wearing a suede coat sans pants and sizzling thigh-high boots.
