Caitlyn Jenner's ‘emotional revelation’ to Holly Willoughby about her relationship with Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner made some interesting yet emotional revelations about her relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner during an interview on the UK daytime show, This Morning on Wednesday.

The former Olympic athlete, 73, shared 22 years of marriage with the Kardashians momager, 67, as well as welcoming two children together, Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26.

But speaking with veteran host Holly Willoughby ahead of the release of her three-part tell-all series House Of Kardashian, Caitlyn said their relationship has certainly taken it's toll over the years, admitting it was 'really sad'.

Caitlyn recalled her first meeting with Kris, which took place before she transitioned and was known as Bruce.

She said: 'I had been single for six years, and really kind of struggling with myself and who I was and how I fit into the world.

'I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date, we hit it off from day one. Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes.

'I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life - she had four kids, I had four kids… and we got married five and a half months later! It was very quick.'

As far as their relationship now is concerned, she explained: 'Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it's sad.

'If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others… I certainly see them and we do this and that.

'I'm much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don't really have any more contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot.'