Prince Harry drew close to Meghan Markle after being ignored by royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly drew close over the latter's issues with being the spare

Prince Harry's bond with Meghan Markle was explained to be the royal being consistently tormented by his ‘spare’ status.

Speaking with Express, royal author Tom Quinn broke down the Spare author’s relationship and noted that his romance with the former actress was likely due to his own issues with not having a substantial role in the royal family.

This plight was also made apparent in his memoir where he made multiple suggestions about his position not being given any second thought.

"All Harry's complaining is really about the fact that he's not number one, he doesn't have a bigger role," Quinn said.

"I think that's why he clicked with Meghan because she comes from a society where if you work hard and you're talented, you can get to the top."

Quinn elaborated that the American dream likely appealed to Prince Harry as it meant that individuals regardless of their background could rise to the top.