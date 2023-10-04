Prince Harry drew close to Meghan Markle after being ignored by royal family

Prince Harry's bond with Meghan Markle was explained to be the royal being consistently tormented by his ‘spare’ status.
Speaking with Express, royal author Tom Quinn broke down the Spare author’s relationship and noted that his romance with the former actress was likely due to his own issues with not having a substantial role in the royal family.
This plight was also made apparent in his memoir where he made multiple suggestions about his position not being given any second thought.
"All Harry's complaining is really about the fact that he's not number one, he doesn't have a bigger role," Quinn said.
"I think that's why he clicked with Meghan because she comes from a society where if you work hard and you're talented, you can get to the top."
Quinn elaborated that the American dream likely appealed to Prince Harry as it meant that individuals regardless of their background could rise to the top.
Meghan Markle reportedly plans on writing a memoir
Patrick Stewart and Tom Hardy worked together in 'Star Trek: Nemesis' over two decades ago
Prince Harry stepped down from his senior royal position in 2020
Kate Middleton and Prince William met for the first time while studying in St. Andrews in Scotland
Meghan Markle has been planning to step into politics in her latest attempt to save her career
Ice Spice opens up about her ‘comforting’ work experience with Ben Affleck in a recent commercial