Scarlett Johansson reveals eye-opening reality about Marvel movies

Scarlett Johansson was blissfully unaware of how much was riding over the Marvel movies until one particular moment which was eye-opening for her.

Johansson has starred as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in eight Avengers movies and one movie based on the origins of her character titled, Black Widow.

While filming the 2012 movie The Avengers, which grossed really well on the box office and received raving reviews, the actress saw one of the assistant director crying.

In an interview with Success at the time, the Lost in Translation star revealed that The Avengers was a very different kind of challenge.

“All you had to do was look at our second assistant director to know it was a giant production,” she said, “because he was tearing his eyeballs out.”

Johansson explained that the crew was counting on her not just to hit her mark but to also deliver the tight performance ‘sometimes reacting to imaginary events that would be added in post-production via digital effects.’

If the actress had missed even one little bit, it had to be set all over again, wasting the countless hours and the efforts of people and money in setting up complex action shots.

“I have to say—doing the stunt work—it’s not the day you’re shooting that’s most difficult. It’s all the hours you spend learning it. Once you’re shooting it, it’s definitely exhausting because of the repetition, but you’ve already gone through the most painful part of the process, which is learning the choreography of the fights,” she told the outlet.

“Especially because you have a tight timeframe to learn everything. If you’re lagging or there are things you’re unsure of, you just beat it into the ground until you get it.” She chuckled. “You have no choice.”