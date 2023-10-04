Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of David Beckham amid Netflix docuseries release

File Footage

Victoria Beckham showered love and support for her husband David Beckham following the premiere of his Netflix docuseries, BECKHAM.



The former Spice Girl took to her Instagram handle and dropped some adorable photos from the event, featuring her family.



In the first snap, the 49-year-old fashion icon can be seen posing with former English captain, wearing an all-white chic suit.



The second picture featured complete Beckham family, including Brooklyn, 24, with his wife Nicola Peltz, Romeo, 21, with his girlfriend Mia Regan, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you and "us" I love you so much David Beckham!! I can’t wait for you all to see BECKHAM, streaming on Netflix from 4th October," Victoria captioned the post.



On the other hand, the co-founder of Inter Miami expressed heartfelt gratitude towards his family and friends who joined him on the red carpet for his Netflix documentary premiere.



From David’s early romance with Victoria to some life changing moments in his life as a footballer, the docuseries will drop some bombshell revelations for viewers.





