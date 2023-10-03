Whoopi Goldberg expresses disinterest over Taylor Swfit and Travis Kelce’s romance: Watch

Whoopi Goldberg has recently expressed her disinterest over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured romance on her latest episode of The View.



On Monday, the Sister Act actress slammed her talk show co-hosts as they were busy discussing about Taylor’s appearance at Travis football game on October 1.

Whoopi could not understand the singer’s newfound interest in the NFL player, making headlines on every media platform and questioned, “why it was so extraordinary”.

Fellow panellist Ana Navarro said, “Obviously this is not my cup of tea, but I'm really impressed with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé and what the two of them have achieved.”

She continued, “It’s Taylor Swift! The two games she’s showed up on, the Kansas City people have won. I wish she’d start dating a Dolphins player.”

I mean, between the two of them, they are having an economic impact of almost 10 billion... with a [capital] "B", dollars on the global economy!” stated Ana.

Whoopi then asked, “So it's about the money?”

To this, Ana responded, “She told the other day her followers to register to vote and it increased it over 1,000 per cent.”

Whoopi however insisted, “But what about the football? What about the football? That's the point!”

Another co-host Sara Haines spoke up and stated, “'The football thing is, I do believe that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift don't do it by themselves. They have these amazing teams that are also around them, creating buzz, it's their job to do this.”

“So, here’s my response to that: then why did we pick this to talk about?” pointed out Whoopi.

She added, “I love Taylor. She’s great. I’m watching football whether she’s participating or not. I would never have brought this up.”