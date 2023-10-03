Kate Middleton, Prince William meet school children amid Harry-Meghan's shocking demands

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Wales on Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month with school children at the Grange Pavilion amid revelation of Harry and Meghan's shocking demands that received massive backlash.



The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and learn more about the important work of diverse community groups.



The future King and his wife's Princess Kate's outing celebrates the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to London and the kickoff of Black History Month, which the U.K. observes in October.



The much-loved royal couple were all smiles as they met members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum.

William and Kate, who are notoriously competitive also gamely, took part in a round of table tennis at the Grange Pavilion and looked in their element as they played.



William and Kate's latest visit comes amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan's team asked for cushions and a new carpet, among other demands, for the couple's visit to a low-income New York School in 2021.



Harry and Meghan made a list of requirements for their 2021 visit to New York City, according to newly released emails, which showed requests such as a new carpet and cushions when attending one of the city's low-income schools.