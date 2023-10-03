Taylor Swift attracts celebrity pals for Travis Kelce's game: See photos

Taylor Swift along with some of her famous friends were spotted posing next to one another in a new photo that has been posted on social media at Travis Kelce's game.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter, who is allegedly dating 33-year-old NFL star Travis Kelce, went to a Sunday football game with her girl gang. Additionally, she had other friends join her for a night out after the game.

She is rumoured to have spent Saturday night in New York City dining at Emilio's Ballato with friends, including stars Sophie Turner, 27, and Blake Lively, 36. The latter's 51-year-old sister Robyn Lively was also present at the gathering in the city.

The 28-year-old wife of Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and her friend Miranda Hogue also attended the game. Later, the group is seen posing together in a picture that was posted on Instagram by the latter.

Miranda appeared on the podium holding up a collection of images from the weekend, one of which showed her holding up a strip of instant film. It displayed the group congregating at a location—possibly a restaurant—during their night out.

The Love Story singer appeared to be drinking on one side while Sophie, Blake, and Robyn, three of her friends, were gathered on the other. In the front of the picture, next to Miranda and a few other guests, Brittany could be seen.

Miranda posted the picture as a part of an Instagram post in which she discussed her weekend. Miranda captioned the pictures from the NFL game with, “New York, ya treated us well #untilnexttime.”



