Ed Sheeran reveals blinding experience with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran admitted that he once got so high with his friend Snoop Dogg that he temporarily lost all vision.

Back in March, the singer ran into the weed-obsessed rapper at one of his live performances in Melbourne.

After that, they made the decision to relax, and Australian actor Russell Crowe joined them. The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker obviously came prepared, and Sheeran was powerless to refuse.

The Perfect crooner seldom ever smokes, he claimed that he has always wanted to share a cigarette with Snoop.

Speaking on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast, he claimed that the experience didn't go as planned and left him blind.

Snoop decided in 2016 to hire a full-time joint roller because he resides in a state where marijuana usage for recreational purposes is allowed. Earlier this year, he proved to be useful.

The Shape of You singer said: “I’ve sort of got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years and he is really close with Snoop Dogg. I don’t really smoke at all but I was in the dressing room and they were just like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.”

“He was like 'Do you want some?' so I have a bit and I was like, I don’t feel too bad, this is good. Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now,” he added.