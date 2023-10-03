Helen Mirren addresses Golda Meir role criticism in upcoming biopic

Helen Mirren has recently addressed Golda criticism about taking on the role of Jewish prime minister of Israel, Golda Meir in upcoming biopic.



In a new interview with Radio Times, Mirren discussed about controversial casting, saying, “The whole issue of casting has exploded out of the water fairly recently.”

“I've had other Jewish roles [in Woman in Gold and The Debt], but not an uber-Jewish role like Golda Meir,” stated the 78-tear-old.

Explaining her concerns, “Mirren revealed, “I did tell [Guy Nattiv, the Israeli Jewish director] that I'm not Jewish, in case he thought I was. I said.”

“If that's an issue, I'll step away, no problem." But he said, ‘No, it's not an issue. I want you to play Golda." And off we went,’” mentioned the actress.

Mirren pointed out, “I find it very worrying that there is a creeping authoritarianism in entertainment saying you cannot do this or that. Am I just supposed to write about middle-aged men living in south London?”

The British actress disclosed that she has Jewish heritage especially on her London side as she feels “an affinity with Jewish people”.

“The realities of the Holocaust were being revealed as I was gaining consciousness of the world. I do think that the profound, earth-shattering trauma of the Holocaust does enter the DNA,” said Mirren.

The actress added, “Maybe it’s hocus pocus, but I think only a Jewish person really carries that profoundly with them.”

“The other issue is that within the Jewish race there are other races – Ashkenazi and Sephardic – who are racially very different. It’s all a sort of swirling fog at the moment that I can't quite unpick,” added Mirren.