Meghan Markle dubbed the next Donald Trump: 'Love her or loathe her'

Meghan Markle's political influence could mirror the likes of Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger after talks of the Duchess of Sussex entering politics emerged.

As per historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, while speaking to The Mirror, the former actress, could have two unspoken advantages after that could be favourable for her political path, notably her recognition and staggering wealth.

She said: "Americans, particularly Californians, aren't averse to selecting their politicians from Tinsel Town.

"Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both governors of the state, albeit Republican ones, before the former went on to become president of the USA.

"Like Schwarzenegger, (and dare I say it, Trump) Meghan has immense name recognition and considerable wealth – two vital assets in the US political system."

She elaborated that the former actress's negative image would not do much to hinder her success in politics.

"Love her or loathe her, the duchess would be able to reach parts of the electorate that other politicians could only dream of."