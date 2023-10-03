Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance is ‘nothing too serious’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been sparking romance rumours since the past month and fans seem to be rooting for the pair to be each other’s End Game.

Despite the headline making appearances in the past two weeks, the pair is taking things slow as they are in their early days of dating.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, the pair is “still just getting to know each other,” noting that it’s “nothing too serious.”

Moreover, an insider stated that the pair hasn’t even defined their relationship yet.

“He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating,” the insider said.

And while Kelce is spending time with the 12-time Grammy winner, he is “focusing on football like he always has.” The source added, “During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team.”

Swift made her second appearance at one of Kelce’s games on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New York, exactly one week after she attended the game at Kansas City.

In Kansas City, the pair appeared for the first time together as they were spotted leaving the venue in a getaway car for the private afterparty.

In New York, while the pair left the venue separately, sources previously revealed that Kelce was seen leaving Swift’s apartment in the morning, just hours before his game begin.