Travis Kelce seemingly confirms romance with Taylor Swift with subtle move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in basking in Lavender Haze as the two heat up their romance rumours.

The NFL athlete, 33, dropped a major update on his dating life as he like an Instagram video alluding to speculation about their relationship status.

Following Sunday night’s win, Kelce liked a post from Newsweek on X, formerly Twitter, which was about news of the singer’s possible appearance in Deadpool 3, via E! News.

Moreover, the text over it read, “Taylor Swift attended rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL game with some very famous guests.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was joined by a bevy of her celebrity friends, including Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski.

In another instance, Kelce also liked a video on Instagram, which was jointly shared by NBC Sports, showed Swift, 33, reacting to teammate Isiah Pacheco scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during Sunday’s game. The clip also featured the 12-time Grammy winner watching the game with her famous friends, per Us Weekly.

This is the second time Swift has gone to watch Kelce play after attending the game in Kansas City. During Sunday’s appearance in New York’s Metlife Stadium, the Cruel summer singer was also seen bonding with Kelce’s mom, Donna. Swift was seen chatting and hugging Donna affectionately watching Kelce play.