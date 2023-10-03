Jennifer Lopez opens up about feeling ‘insecure and uncertain’ after twins’ birth

Jennifer Lopez got candid about her journey towards physical acceptance after giving birth to twins Max and Emme in 2008, especially with the help of her trainer Tracy Anderson.



At the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday, the On the Floor singer presented Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award, and admitted she felt incredibly "insecure and uncertain" in her skin after becoming a mother.

“I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now,” Lopez explained, per E! News.

“And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed,” JLo added.

The 54-year-old, continued, “I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth.”

However, with Anderson's assistance, Lopez developed into her most self-assured self.

“She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before,” the music hitmaker gushed.

“Tracy Anderson stands out as the original creator whose methods and dedication to her craft keep her at the top of her game,” Lopez praised, remarking that there is “no madness to her methods just 25 years of pure dedication to her clients and health.”