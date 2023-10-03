Harper Beckham graces Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show with David Beckham

Harper Beckham stole the show with David Beckham and family at mother Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show.



The intimate runway event featured some of the most well-known figures in the fashion industry and demonstrated Victoria's commitment to the "less is more" philosophy.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Pamela Anderson, and the illustrious Anna Wintour all sat in the front row.

David Beckham and their three children, Cruz, Brooklyn, and Harper Beckham, were the real honorees. Harper, the youngest child of the fashionable family, stole the show with her excellent sense of style and elegance, which she received from her elegant mother.

Wide lapels, extremely structured, fitted patterns, and a color scheme dominated by white, black, and beige were all present in VB's most recent collection.

Harper Seven Beckham radiated beauty and sophistication throughout the occasion, embodying her mother's vision in a tangible way.

With a clean-cut and simple white gown, Harper chose a neatly styled, gathered ponytail. Given her youthful age of twelve, Harper chose to be fully natural in her appearance.

She added two gold pave necklaces with center pendants, one fashioned like a butterfly with an emerald gem and the other resembling a four-leaf clover with shell inlay, to her jewelry collection.

She also accessorized her ears with subdued pearl earrings. Harper selected a purse from her mother's line as well.



