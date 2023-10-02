VIDEO: Amber Leibrock, American MMA fighter converts to Islam at age 35

Amber Leibrock, an American MMA fighter, recently stated that she has converted to Islam at the age of 35 disclosing her newfound faith and discussing how it has improved her life.



Amber Leibrock, an accomplished MMA fighter with a long list of victories, recently shared her recent makeover on Instagram.

She characterised these months as a mixture of struggles and victories. Despite her unwavering efforts, she experienced career failures and had to isolate herself from close friends and family, which caused a tremendous upheaval in her life.

Amber Leibrock nevertheless wrote in a moving essay that everything came together in a flash of insight.

She thanked God for her faith and said that her trials had brought her closer to Him and her spiritual path, or "deen."

She emphasised that she has been able to deepen her connections with those in her life and, most significantly, with herself throughout this time.

Amber Leibrock's message also emphasised her steadfast faith in Allah's divine timing, regardless of how favourable or difficult the situation may be.

She shared her optimism for the future and looked back on this year as an amazing adventure, strongly feeling that everything that had happened was meant to be and had been worthwhile in every way.

Her fans and the MMA world have responded favourably to this announcement, which has sparked conversations about the value of perseverance and faith in the face of difficulty.