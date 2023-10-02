Liam Payne looks stronger than ever in first public outing after health crisis

Liam Payne makes first public appearance with his girlfriend after health crisis

Liam Payne made his first public appearance after being hospitalised during romantic holiday with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy at Lake Como, Italy.



The singer appeared to be in good health as he spotted with his lady love outside Caviar Kaspia restaurant in Paris.



Liam, 30, donned a red colour printed jacket over a white t-shirt, while his girlfriend wore black mini dress with over-the-knee boots.



Last month, the One Direction singer was taken to the hospital due to severe kidney pain in Italy.



Insiders revealed that the couple was marking their one-year anniversary when Liam fell ill at their vacation residence.



Earlier, in August, Liam informed in a heart-wrenching video about cancellation of his South America tour due to a "serious kidney infection," which had previously landed him in the hospital.



“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover," Liam shared the news with a very heavy heart.





