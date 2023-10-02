Harry, Meghan 'finally' break free of 'long-reaching arm' of royals

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally able to let go of the influence the Royal Family has had on them.



Speaking to In Touch, an insider reflected on the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ body language during the Invictus Games 2023 last month, revealing they seemed to be basking in the joys of freedom at the event.

“One of the reasons why they seem so happy together is they are free and clear of the long-reaching arm of the royals,” they shared.

“They don’t have to worry about following protocol. They can be natural and hold hands and pile on as much PDA as they want without censure from The Firm,” the insider explained.

The popularity of the couple took a major hit a following the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare earlier this year.

However, things seem to be getting back on track in the wake of the pair’s philanthropic endeavors, including Invictus Games 2023 and recent attendance at Kevin Costner’s charity event.

"They’re pleased by the positive response they’re getting," noted the source.

"It helps their image to be seen as an influential duo," they added, "It brings it back to the place where their romance began and they fascinated the world.”